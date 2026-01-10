Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 908,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 276,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.41.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks. It also offers spectral surveillance architecture. The company was formerly known as KIK Polymers Inc and changed its name to Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc in January 2012.
