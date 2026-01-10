Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.26 and last traded at $83.08. 29,741,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 33,398,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.08.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Big government contract wins and sector momentum are driving the rally; MarketBeat highlights record contract awards (including an $816M Space Force prime contract) and technical breakout that pushed RKLB to fresh highs — a catalyst-heavy setup that supports further upside. Read More.

Big government contract wins and sector momentum are driving the rally; MarketBeat highlights record contract awards (including an $816M Space Force prime contract) and technical breakout that pushed RKLB to fresh highs — a catalyst-heavy setup that supports further upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Options-research firm Schaeffer published a bullish weekend trade and commentary suggesting RKLB is “ready to roar higher in 2026,” signaling bullish investor/options positioning and interest from active traders. Read More.

Options-research firm Schaeffer published a bullish weekend trade and commentary suggesting RKLB is “ready to roar higher in 2026,” signaling bullish investor/options positioning and interest from active traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and weekly reviews (MarketBeat) place Rocket Lab among early 2026 momentum names and retail favorites, underscoring broad sector rotation rather than company-specific fundamentals as a partial driver. Read More.

Market commentary and weekly reviews (MarketBeat) place Rocket Lab among early 2026 momentum names and retail favorites, underscoring broad sector rotation rather than company-specific fundamentals as a partial driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and sector comparisons (Globe and Mail; comparative pieces) provide perspective on industrial/aerospace peers and valuation — useful context but not immediate price catalysts. Read More.

Analyst notes and sector comparisons (Globe and Mail; comparative pieces) provide perspective on industrial/aerospace peers and valuation — useful context but not immediate price catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling is a near-term headwind: separate reports show a CFO sale of roughly $103.1M and another insider sale of about $7.3M; the market reacted with a pullback in shares following the disclosures. Investors should monitor additional Form 4 filings and the reasons given for the sales. Read More. Read More.

Large insider selling is a near-term headwind: separate reports show a CFO sale of roughly $103.1M and another insider sale of about $7.3M; the market reacted with a pullback in shares following the disclosures. Investors should monitor additional Form 4 filings and the reasons given for the sales. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: several articles question whether latecomers should buy after the sharp run; RKLB’s rich multiples and still-unprofitable status mean execution risk (Neutron milestones, delivery on large contracts, upcoming earnings) must justify the high valuation. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of -223.29 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $103,107,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,359,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,647,384. The trade was a 50.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 388,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,254,385. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,197,650 shares of company stock worth $262,429,052. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,809,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,003,104,000 after buying an additional 2,127,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,462,103 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $692,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,399,571 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $594,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,237 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $580,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $223,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.