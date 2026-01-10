Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading 36.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) shot up 36.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 535,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 138,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Torq Resources Trading Up 36.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -147.04. The company has a market cap of C$24.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

