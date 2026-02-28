Shake Shack Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) executives highlighted a year of “strong execution and disciplined growth” in 2025, pointing to revenue growth, unit expansion, margin gains, and continued momentum into early 2026, even as the company navigated commodity inflation and weather-related disruptions in key Northeastern markets.

2025 performance: revenue growth, margin expansion, and new Shacks

CEO Rob Lynch said 2025 was a transformative year that strengthened business fundamentals while improving the guest and team member experience. For the year, the company reported total revenue growth of more than 15%, opened 85 Shacks system-wide, delivered 2.3% same-Shack sales growth in its company-operated business, expanded restaurant-level profit margin by 120 basis points to 22.6%, and grew Adjusted EBITDA about 20% year over year to approximately $210 million.

Q4 results: 20th consecutive quarter of positive same-Shack sales

Vice President of FP&A Kerry Britton provided additional full-year detail, including 15.4% revenue growth to $1.45 billion and 19.5% Adjusted EBITDA growth to approximately $210 million. Britton said Shake Shack has added nearly $80 million to Adjusted EBITDA over the last two years despite “significant commodity inflation and a challenging macro environment.”

Management said fourth-quarter results reflected strong execution across both company-operated and licensed businesses. Britton said Q4 marked the company’s 20th consecutive quarter of positive same-Shack sales growth, alongside continued strength in restaurant-level margins and double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth.

Fourth-quarter total revenue was $400.5 million, up 21.9% year over year, supported by 15 new company-operated openings and 17 new licensed openings. Licensing revenue was $15.2 million, and licensing sales totaled $232.7 million, up 26.4% year over year. In company-operated operations, Shack sales rose 21.7% to $385.3 million, with average weekly sales of $77,000.

Same-Shack sales rose 2.1% in Q4, driven by 0.5% positive traffic and 1.6% price mix. Britton said same-Shack sales improved sequentially each month of the quarter, but results in the last six weeks fell short of expectations due to inclement weather in heavily penetrated markets such as the Northeast. The company still posted positive same-Shack sales and positive traffic for the quarter.

On costs and margins, Britton said Q4 restaurant-level profit totaled $87.4 million, or 22.7% of Shack sales, in line with last year. Food and paper costs were 28.7% of Shack sales, with beef costs up low teens and paper and packaging flat year over year. Labor and related expenses improved 150 basis points to 25.4% of Shack sales, which management attributed to more efficient scheduling and deployment. Other operating expenses rose 70 basis points to 15.5% of Shack sales, driven by a higher delivery mix and repairs and maintenance, while occupancy held flat at 7.6% of Shack sales.

Adjusted EBITDA increased over 20% year over year to $56.1 million, or 14% of total revenue. Net income attributable to Shake Shack Inc. was $11.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. Britton also cited $360.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at year-end and $56.5 million in free cash flow generated during the year.

Operations and supply chain: labor model, faster service, and procurement efforts

Lynch emphasized an operational focus he described as becoming a “best-in-class restaurant operations company.” He said 2025 was the first full year under a new labor model designed to place “the right team members in the right roles at the right times,” stressing it was not intended as a labor-cutting effort. According to Lynch, attainment to labor targets improved from about 50% of Shacks meeting targets in mid-2024 to consistently above 90% in 2025.

Management also pointed to improved execution metrics. Lynch said wait times improved from about seven minutes in 2023 to under six minutes in 2025, and team member tenure has increased nearly 40% since 2023. Later in Q&A, Lynch said he does not expect a “significant amount of further labor rate reduction,” and that future labor leverage would primarily come from revenue increases. He added the company is “doubling down on hospitality” by adding hospitality-specific KPIs to its scorecard.

On supply chain, Lynch said beef inflation reached the mid-teens in the second half of 2025. He said the company responded by accelerating initiatives focused on diversification and logistics, including “the most comprehensive RFPs in our history” across key categories and onboarding additional suppliers. Management also described improvements in freight and distribution to reduce time and distance in transportation as the footprint expands. Britton said proactive procurement and cost mitigation meaningfully offset inflationary pressures, noting inflation would have been mid-single digits without mitigation efforts.

Menu and marketing: LTO innovation, app-driven value, and loyalty plans

Management described a more formalized approach to culinary innovation, including a Stage-Gate framework and a 12- to 18-month innovation calendar intended to ensure new items meet standards for quality, guest resonance, and operational feasibility. Lynch highlighted the Dubai Chocolate Shake as one of the company’s most successful limited-time shakes, and said side items such as fried pickles and onion rings performed strongly, with onion rings added to the core menu.

The company also discussed its Korean-inspired menu reintroduction in January, including the addition of Saucy Chicken Bites, and said it sees an opportunity to increase chicken sales. Lynch also cited continued momentum in its premium Crackable Shake platform and introduced the Good Fit Menu, which he described as a merchandising layer designed to meet differing dietary preferences without significant operational disruption.

On marketing and digital strategy, Lynch said Shake Shack launched its “We Really Cook” campaign in late January to spotlight cook-to-order food and ingredient quality. The company also continued to emphasize its $1, $3, $5 in-app promotion platform, which Lynch said drove app downloads up about 50% since launch and allows the company to deliver targeted value while maintaining broader pricing integrity. Executives said these app users are expected to serve as the foundation for a loyalty program planned for launch by the end of 2026.

In Q&A, Lynch said the $1, $3, $5 program is app-only and is viewed as a continuing driver of incremental traffic rather than a temporary initiative. He also said the company plans to strike a more balanced marketing approach in 2026, increasing top-of-funnel efforts while maintaining appropriate lower-funnel conversion activity.

Development: lower build costs, drive-thru momentum, and international growth

Shake Shack opened 45 new company-operated Shacks in 2025, including entry into new domestic markets such as Buffalo and Oklahoma City. Lynch said the company reduced average net build cost for new Shacks to under $2 million in 2025, about 20% lower than the prior year, driven by design simplification, value engineering, and procurement strategies.

Looking ahead, Lynch said the company plans to open 55 to 60 new company-operated Shacks in 2026, primarily outside its historical Northeast footprint and in major tourist cities. The licensed business opened 40 new licensed locations in 2025, with management citing strong performance in newer markets such as Canada and Israel and strong comp performance in the Middle East, Japan, the U.K., and U.S. airports. Lynch also highlighted partnerships for expansion into Hawaii, PENN Entertainment casino destinations, Vietnam, and Panama, along with a pop-up effort at the Australian Open that generated about $1.6 million in sales across two sites in three weeks.

In response to questions about equipment and kitchen design, Lynch said new fry hot-holding equipment has been implemented system-wide, and he cited a drop in fries-related guest complaints from over 30% to under 10%. He also described an equipment innovation center in Atlanta and said the company is working toward an optimized standard kitchen design that it expects to begin implementing more broadly as it works through an unusually large pipeline of permitted restaurants, with an eye toward a more standardized model starting in 2027.

Early 2026 trends and guidance

Executives described a solid start to 2026. Lynch and Britton said January same-Shack sales rose 4.3% year over year despite weather headwinds, with Britton estimating weather represented an approximate 400 basis point impact during the month. Britton said January average weekly sales were $68,000, down 7% year over year primarily due to the 53rd week timing shift in 2025; excluding that timing impact, January AWS would have been up about 1% year over year.

For Q1 2026, Britton guided to total system-wide openings of 14 to 18 (including 12 to 14 company-operated and about four licensed), total revenue of $366 million to $370 million, same-Shack sales growth of 3% to 5%, licensing revenue of $12.8 million to $13.2 million, and restaurant-level profit margin of 21.5% to 22%. The company said Q1 guidance includes an approximately 250 basis point year-over-year headwind to total revenue due to the 53rd week and holiday timing, and management said it shifted same-Shack sales comparisons by one week for better alignment between periods.

For the full year 2026, the company reiterated guidance previously provided at the ICR conference. Britton said pricing plans remain modest, with overall price expected to be up about 3% across channels, and the company expects low single-digit year-over-year inflation in food and paper after supply chain strategies, with beef remaining a key uncertainty. Management also reiterated its fiscal 2025-2027 targets, including low-teens revenue growth and unit growth, at least 50 basis points of restaurant-level margin expansion per year, and Adjusted EBITDA growth in the low- to high-teens range.

About Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

