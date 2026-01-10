Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Up 37.5% – Time to Buy?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 37.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 549,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 187,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd. in July 2010. Sonoro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

