Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $475.86 and last traded at $478.11. 18,084,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 23,498,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Microsoft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.11.

The firm has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $488.14 and its 200 day moving average is $503.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,620.48. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

