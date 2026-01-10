Insider Selling: TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Director Sells C$32,000.00 in Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Konstantin Klip sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,262,000 shares in the company, valued at C$361,920. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their position.

Konstantin Klip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Konstantin Klip sold 100,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Konstantin Klip bought 50,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Konstantin Klip purchased 150,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

TNR Gold Trading Up 9.4%

CVE:TNR traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.18. 156,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$36.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.33. TNR Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.18.

TNR Gold Company Profile

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina. TNR Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

