DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 49,836 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the January 29th total of 21,624 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

DBND stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. 68,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBND. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years. DBND was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

