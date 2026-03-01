Short Interest in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Expands By 129.4%

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 81,516 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the January 29th total of 35,535 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,623 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,623 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $53.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFSB. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities. DFSB was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

