Short Interest in SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:CERY) Increases By 64.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:CERY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 109,737 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the January 29th total of 66,837 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. 62,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,110. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $34.08.

SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (CERY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield index. The fund tracks a liquid, broad commodity index, providing diversified exposure across five commodity sectors. The index utilizes an enhanced roll methodology designed to mitigate the impact of negative carry. CERY was launched on Sep 4, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

