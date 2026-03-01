Reviewing Predictive Oncology (AGPU) & Its Competitors

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Predictive Oncology to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Predictive Oncology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Predictive Oncology Competitors 79 79 155 6 2.28

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 33.96%. Given Predictive Oncology’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Predictive Oncology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Predictive Oncology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.62 million -$12.66 million -0.14 Predictive Oncology Competitors $61.66 million -$32.15 million 5.33

Predictive Oncology’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Predictive Oncology. Predictive Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -5,065.23% N/A -235.55% Predictive Oncology Competitors -570.12% -153.34% -54.42%

Risk & Volatility

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Oncology’s peers have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Predictive Oncology peers beat Predictive Oncology on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using High-Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography, a self-contained, automated system that conducts high-throughput, self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients that are included in protein formulations for soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. It also offers research and development services; and media that help cancer cells grow outside the patient’s body and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.