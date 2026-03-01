Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,087 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the January 29th total of 43,187 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,088 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,088 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

EVIM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.06. 12,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $54.21.

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

The Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (EVIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration between three and eight years EVIM was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

