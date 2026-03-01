Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,442 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the January 29th total of 24,884 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA FLEE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.35. 51,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,177. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (FLEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. FLEE was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

