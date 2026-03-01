Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,687 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 29th total of 7,037 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,401 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,401 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSC traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. 10,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,346. The stock has a market cap of $163.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.26. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV now owns 52,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets. GSC was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

