Short Interest in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Declines By 55.3%

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,075 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 29th total of 56,045 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMD stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 61,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $47.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

