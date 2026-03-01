InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,248 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the January 29th total of 41,880 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.38% of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.06. 38,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.02.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Announces Dividend

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%.

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

