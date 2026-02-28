Best Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – February 26th

Turtle Beach, Motorsport Games, and Allied Gaming & Entertainment are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary businesses involve developing, publishing, distributing, or monetizing video games and related hardware or platform services. For stock market investors, the term denotes exposure to this sector, which can offer high growth potential but often exhibits volatility tied to game release schedules, console cycles, and shifting consumer monetization trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

