RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX) Short Interest Update

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,373 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the January 29th total of 27,768 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.42% of RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA AMAX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,479. RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Cuts Dividend

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

The RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (AMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a global portfolio of equities and fixed income securities aiming for total return. The fund uses a market trend model to initiate periods of hedging. AMAX was launched on Oct 2, 2009 and is managed by Adaptive.

