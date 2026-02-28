JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,704 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the January 29th total of 14,285 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,790 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 40,790 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BBMC traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,756. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,507.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

