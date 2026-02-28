Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Decreases By 56.1%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 572 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the January 29th total of 1,303 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 238,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 82,063 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 86.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNOM traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.67. 10,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,682. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.5912 dividend. This represents a yield of 259.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research. Its genome sequencing center combines a high-throughput sample preparation facility, a collection of its high-throughput sequencing instruments and a large- scale data center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.