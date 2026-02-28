iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 77,428 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the January 29th total of 38,497 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $152.24. The stock had a trading volume of 44,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average of $143.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $154.71.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.4214 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 238.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.