Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Increases By 115.1%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,999 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the January 29th total of 11,621 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FTA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,261. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.92. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $95.64.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.5233 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%.
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
