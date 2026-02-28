Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Increases By 115.1%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,999 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the January 29th total of 11,621 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 43,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FTA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,261. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.92. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $95.64.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.5233 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,586 shares during the period. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 343,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

