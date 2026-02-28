SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,502 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 29th total of 11,783 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,150 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,150 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 2,093.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA VLU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.60. The company has a market capitalization of $603.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $159.27 and a twelve month high of $227.38.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
