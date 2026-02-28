FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Short Interest Up 107.2% in February

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,742 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the January 29th total of 17,251 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TDTT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. 287,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,146. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

