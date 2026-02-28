Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,749 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 29th total of 1,302 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,981 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,981 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Triumph Capital Management owned 2.76% of Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TYLG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 3,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. This is an increase from Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Global X Information Technology Covered Call & Growth ETF (TYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index that holds S&P 500 technology stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. TYLG was launched on Nov 21, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

