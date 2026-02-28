First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,513 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the January 29th total of 11,125 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of FCNCO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,869. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Established in 1898, the company operates a network of branches across the United States, with a strong presence in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and select Western markets. As a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FCNCO, First Citizens BancShares serves both retail and institutional clients through a diversified platform of banking services.

The company’s core business activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, and mortgage origination.

