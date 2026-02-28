Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL) Short Interest Down 72.6% in February

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,446 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the January 29th total of 8,913 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,930 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,930 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $934,000.

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of ELIL traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $25.88. 83,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,106. Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

