Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Expands By 141.1%

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,364 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the January 29th total of 21,302 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DWSN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DWSN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 91,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,739. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $106.19 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -0.05.

About Dawson Geophysical

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides land-based seismic data acquisition services to the oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, deployment and operation of seismic crews that collect high-fidelity subsurface data. Its services support exploration and development programs by delivering two-dimensional (2D), three-dimensional (3D) and time-lapse (4D) seismic surveys that enable clients to make informed drilling and reservoir management decisions.

The company’s fleet includes vibratory and impulsive seismic sources, high-capacity source trucks, geophone sensor arrays and digital recording systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.