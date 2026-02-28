Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Expands By 141.1%

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,364 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the January 29th total of 21,302 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,464 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of DWSN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 91,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,739. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $106.19 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -0.05.
Dawson Geophysical Company provides land-based seismic data acquisition services to the oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, deployment and operation of seismic crews that collect high-fidelity subsurface data. Its services support exploration and development programs by delivering two-dimensional (2D), three-dimensional (3D) and time-lapse (4D) seismic surveys that enable clients to make informed drilling and reservoir management decisions.
The company’s fleet includes vibratory and impulsive seismic sources, high-capacity source trucks, geophone sensor arrays and digital recording systems.
