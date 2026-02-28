Short Interest in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Increases By 72.6%

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,040 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the January 29th total of 2,340 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,837 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,837 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $62.42. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2484 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Dividend Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio. FTDS was launched on Dec 6, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
