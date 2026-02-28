Short Interest in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Increases By 72.6%

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,040 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the January 29th total of 2,340 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,837 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,837 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $62.42. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97.

Get First Trust Dividend Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2484 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Dividend Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio. FTDS was launched on Dec 6, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.