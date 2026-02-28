Reviewing Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Mobix Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobix Labs -289.21% -2,857.36% -103.36% NVE 54.59% 23.47% 22.73%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Mobix Labs and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mobix Labs and NVE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobix Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00 NVE 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobix Labs and NVE”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobix Labs $9.91 million 1.72 -$46.13 million ($0.68) -0.24 NVE $25.88 million 12.87 $15.06 million $2.92 23.58

NVE has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs. Mobix Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NVE beats Mobix Labs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position, rotation, or speed for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for power conversion and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market; and DC-to-DC convertors for use in power conversion systems and industrial networks for the IIoT. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

