PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 393,872 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the January 29th total of 231,033 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA LDUR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 49,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $96.60.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

