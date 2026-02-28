PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 393,872 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the January 29th total of 231,033 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA LDUR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 49,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $96.60.
PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund
The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.
