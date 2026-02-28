John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,114 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the January 29th total of 30,119 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,942 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,942 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

JHMD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. 65,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $46.03.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Financially in Tune LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

