ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Short Interest Up 67.4% in February

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 502,991 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the January 29th total of 300,488 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,411,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITI traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. 1,892,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,743. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $153.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of -1.44.

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Increases Dividend

About ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

