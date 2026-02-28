Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Grows By 66.0%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 666,150 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the January 29th total of 401,373 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,791 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 878,791 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Flux Power Trading Down 3.9%

FLUX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 83,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,718. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLUX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flux Power by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery systems tailored for industrial and material-handling applications. The company develops modular battery packs, battery management systems and related charging solutions that deliver high performance, extended runtimes and rapid recharge cycles. Flux Power’s technology is engineered to withstand the demanding environments of warehouses, manufacturing facilities, airports and port terminals, offering a zero-emission alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Among its core offerings, Flux Power provides plug-and-play lithium-ion battery packs, battery management electronics and telematics software that enable real-time monitoring of state of charge, health metrics and energy usage.

Featured Stories

