KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 57,198 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the January 29th total of 112,620 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Price Performance
KCCA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. 33,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.18.
KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%.
About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF
The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.
