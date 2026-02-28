First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,770 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the January 29th total of 77,863 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Trading Up 0.1%

LALT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,344. First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (LALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that utilizes multiple alternative strategies in an attempt to provide lower correlation and more diversified risk exposures than traditional investments over various market cycles. LALT was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

