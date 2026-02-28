First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,770 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the January 29th total of 77,863 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Trading Up 0.1%
LALT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,344. First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.
First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.