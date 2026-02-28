Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Short Interest Down 45.8% in February

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 64,304 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the January 29th total of 118,673 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,287 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 109,287 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,184,000 after buying an additional 117,011 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 287,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 404,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.