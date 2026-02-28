LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Down 46.6% in February

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,422 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the January 29th total of 23,251 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE LITB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of -0.27. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightInTheBox has an average rating of “Sell”.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Co, Ltd. is a China-based global online retailer specializing in direct-to-consumer e-commerce. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates two primary platforms—LightInTheBox and MiniInTheBox—that cater to customers around the world. Through these websites and mobile applications, it offers a broad range of merchandise, from fashion apparel and accessories to home and garden products, electronics, and wedding essentials.

Since its founding in 2007, LightInTheBox has focused on providing affordable, trend-driven items sourced from a network of suppliers in Asia.

