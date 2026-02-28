Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 48,607 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the January 29th total of 91,290 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,344 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 46,344 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,973,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 914.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 149,849 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,050 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 924.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF alerts:

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA NBOS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 70,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,789. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1863 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.