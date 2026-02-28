Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Down 72.3% in February

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,923 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the January 29th total of 61,071 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter worth $79,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:THW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 204,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,247. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end investment company that provides investors with diversified exposure to the global healthcare sector. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies engaged in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services and related industries. Managed by the global healthcare equity team at Abrdn plc, the fund leverages the firm’s deep sector expertise and research capabilities to identify innovative businesses and established market leaders in both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s portfolio spans a broad range of healthcare subsectors, including drug developers, medical equipment manufacturers, health insurers and providers of diagnostics and digital health solutions.

