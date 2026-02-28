First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Short Interest Down 74.4% in February

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,744 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the January 29th total of 10,705 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FXL stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13. First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $110.83 and a 52-week high of $177.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

