Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Short Interest Update

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,606 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the January 29th total of 15,286 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:FLMB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 3,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $24.29.
Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF
Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Company Profile
The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability. FLMB was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.