Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Short Interest Update

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,606 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the January 29th total of 15,286 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLMB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 3,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Get Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 100,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability. FLMB was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.