Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Short Interest Update

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMBGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,606 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the January 29th total of 15,286 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLMB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 3,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 100,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the period.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability. FLMB was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

