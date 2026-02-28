Short Interest in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Decreases By 49.9%

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 502,673 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the January 29th total of 1,003,279 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,399,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,399,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. 1,062,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3978 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
