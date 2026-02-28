Short Interest in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Decreases By 49.9%

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 502,673 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the January 29th total of 1,003,279 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,399,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,399,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. 1,062,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3978 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

