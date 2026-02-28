Starwood Property Trust Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) outlined a year of heavy capital activity, record asset levels, and a continued focus on resolving legacy credit issues during its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call. Management emphasized that reported quarterly results were affected by timing and balance sheet repositioning initiatives, while pointing to improving liquidity and “embedded earnings” expected to contribute more meaningfully in 2026.

Quarterly and full-year distributable earnings

Chief Financial Officer Rina Paniry said the company reported fourth-quarter distributable earnings (DE) of $160 million, or $0.42 per share. She said results were impacted by temporary timing items, and that DE would have been $0.49 per share when adjusted for those items.

Net lease platform ramp: The company’s “newest net lease cylinder” contributed $0.03 of DE in the quarter, versus $0.06 on a run-rate basis, which management said reflected a planned near-term carry from raised capital and a gap while acquisitions ramp and the capital structure is optimized.

Paniry highlighted two primary timing issues in the quarter:

For the full year, Paniry reported DE of $616 million, or $1.69 per share. She said temporary earnings reductions totaled $0.14 per share in 2025, stemming from $4.4 billion of equity and debt issuances and the company’s $2.2 billion net lease acquisition. She also noted a $0.12 realized loss recorded on the sale of a foreclosed asset earlier in the year. Paniry said DE adjusted for timing issues and the realized loss was $1.95 per share, compared with a full-year dividend of $1.92.

Investment activity and portfolio mix

Management said Starwood deployed $12.7 billion in 2025, its second-largest investing year to date, including $6.4 billion in commercial lending, a record $2.6 billion in infrastructure lending, and $2.4 billion in net lease. Fourth-quarter deployment totaled $2.5 billion, and undepreciated assets ended the year at a record $30.7 billion.

Paniry also noted a shift in mix, with commercial lending representing 54% of the asset base at year-end, reflecting greater diversification across business lines.

Segment performance highlights

Commercial and residential lending: The commercial and residential lending segment contributed $176 million of DE, or $0.46 per share, in the quarter. In commercial lending, Starwood originated $1.7 billion of loans and funded $1.2 billion, along with $223 million of existing commitments. After $670 million of repayments, the funded loan portfolio grew by $823 million to $16.6 billion. Unfunded commitments totaled $1.9 billion. The company also completed its fourth actively managed commercial lending CLO for $1.1 billion at a weighted average coupon of SOFR plus 165.

On credit, Paniry said the portfolio’s weighted average risk rating was 3.0, unchanged from the prior quarter. She reported $680 million of reserves, including $480 million in CECL and $200 million of REO impairments, which she said equated to $1.84 per share of book value already reflected in undepreciated book value of $19.25. The company classified a $91 million first mortgage multifamily loan in Phoenix as credit deteriorated and reclassified $20 million of reserves from general to specific based on a recent appraisal.

In residential lending, the on-balance sheet loan portfolio ended the year at $2.3 billion, with repayments largely offset by mark-to-market adjustments. The retained RMBS portfolio was $405 million.

Infrastructure lending: The infrastructure segment contributed $27 million of DE, or $0.07 per share, in the quarter. New loan commitments totaled $386 million in Q4, while repayments were $568 million. For the year, repayments totaled $2.0 billion and the loan portfolio rose $300 million to $2.9 billion. The company completed its sixth actively managed infrastructure CLO for $500 million and priced its seventh for $600 million at spreads over SOFR of 172 and 168, respectively. Management said non-recourse, non-mark-to-market CLOs represented 75% of infrastructure debt.

Property and net lease: The property segment produced $49 million of DE, or $0.13 per share. Within the Woodstar Fund (affordable multifamily), the company recorded a $17 million net unrealized fair value increase for GAAP purposes and sold a 264-unit multifamily portfolio for a $24 million net DE gain, with a $56 million sales price in line with GAAP fair value. Paniry said the appraisal, third-party sale at carrying value, and refinancings provided “market confirmation” of valuation.

The company’s new net lease platform reported its first full quarter of DE totaling $12 million. Starwood acquired 16 properties for $182 million during the quarter and completed its first ABS transaction since acquisition, raising $391 million at a weighted average fixed rate of 5.26%, which management described as a record tight spread for the platform. Jeff DiModica later said a second net lease securitization of $466 million was executed after quarter end at tighter-than-underwritten spreads.

Investing and servicing: The investing and servicing segment contributed $46 million of DE, or $0.12 per share. Starwood Mortgage Capital completed three securitizations totaling $276 million in the quarter and 16 securitizations totaling $1.2 billion for the year. In special servicing, active servicing rose to $11 billion, named servicing ended the year at $98 billion, and servicing fees increased to $38 million in Q4 and $107 million for the year, up 47% from last year, which Paniry said was the highest since 2017. The CMBS portfolio grew by $82 million, and the company recorded $13 million of net DE impairments tied to maturity defaults.

Capital markets activity, leverage, and liquidity

Paniry said 2025 was the company’s most active capital markets year, with $4.4 billion of corporate debt and equity transactions, including $1.6 billion of unsecured notes, $1.6 billion of term loan repricings, a $700 million Term Loan B, and a $534 million equity raise described as accretive to GAAP book value. The company ended the year with a debt-to-undepreciated equity ratio of 2.4x.

Paniry also said unsecured debt represented 18% of total debt (up from 16% a year ago) and off-balance sheet debt was 22% (up from 17%). Liquidity was $1.4 billion, with $11.9 billion of availability across financing lines.

Credit resolution focus and 2026 outlook themes

DiModica said priorities entering 2026 include resolving legacy credit, maintaining a conservative balance sheet, and selectively growing higher-return businesses. He said the company ended 2025 with about $1 billion of commercial loans on non-accrual and $624 million of foreclosures, concentrated in a small number of assets.

He detailed several rating migrations in the quarter, including three assets moved to a five rating: a $108 million studio production asset in New York affected by reduced utilization after writers and actors strikes; a $269 million industrial asset in New York where the sponsor was unwilling to contribute additional capital; and a $33 million multifamily asset outside Dallas where Starwood anticipated taking ownership via foreclosure. He also discussed a loan downgraded to a four rating: a $90 million mixed-use portfolio in Ireland that was restructured as assets are sold down.

On origination pace, DiModica said the commercial lending portfolio was expected to exceed $17 billion in the first quarter and that the company expected to originate at least the prior year’s commercial real estate lending volume. During Q&A, management said it had $2 billion “closed or in closing” early in the quarter and remained focused on increasing originations while working through REO and non-accrual assets to improve dividend coverage.

Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht characterized 2025 as a “transition year,” citing factors such as reduced prepayment penalties, the impact of non-cash losses in reported earnings, and what he described as cash drag from lower leverage. He also discussed the company’s approach to taking back and repositioning assets rather than forced liquidation, including an example of an office building being converted to rental units. Sternlicht and DiModica both emphasized that the timing of resolutions and leasing activity does not align neatly with quarterly reporting cycles.

In response to a question on the earnings path toward dividend coverage, Sternlicht said he expected improvement “every quarter,” while noting the company had multiple levers, including the pace of capital deployment, resolutions of non-earning assets, and potential actions within business lines. He also said that if the market does not recognize the value of the net lease business as it scales, the company could consider spinning it out in the future, referencing a prior spinoff of a residential housing business.

