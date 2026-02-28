First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,021 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the January 29th total of 28,495 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest bought a new position in shares of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000.

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3%

CAAA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 10,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,853. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

The First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (CAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities with a credit rating of AAA. The fund seeks to provide long-term total return CAAA was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

