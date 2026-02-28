Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Short Interest Update

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,676 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the January 29th total of 93,143 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,877 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,877 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXA. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 75,637 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 156.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FXA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. 30,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,140. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $70.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0549 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Australian Dollars plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The Shares are intended to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the Australian Dollar through an investment in securities.

