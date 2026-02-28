Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL) versus Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Head to Head Survey

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) and Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Simpple shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Coursera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Coursera has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simpple has a beta of 3.93, indicating that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -6.73% -5.17% -3.31% Simpple N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coursera and Simpple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Coursera and Simpple”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $757.50 million 1.42 -$51.00 million ($0.31) -20.66 Simpple $2.76 million 5.77 -$2.88 million N/A N/A

Simpple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coursera.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coursera and Simpple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 2 5 8 0 2.40 Simpple 1 0 0 0 1.00

Coursera presently has a consensus price target of $10.62, indicating a potential upside of 65.74%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coursera is more favorable than Simpple.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack. It offers its products to individuals, enterprise, business, campus, and government. The company was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. Coursera, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Simpple

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments. In addition, the company provides professional services, including set-up, testing, training, and commissioning, as well as recurring software-as-a-Service user license subscription fees. It serves building service contractors, facility management companies, and building owners. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Singapore. Simpple Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ifsc Founders Pte. Ltd.

