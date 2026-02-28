Critical Survey: Panbela Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PBLA) vs. Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Panbela Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PBLA – Get Free Report) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.26 million ($71.13) 0.00 Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.56 million ($1.22) -1.68

Profitability

Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panbela Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Leap Therapeutics N/A -247.44% -146.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Panbela Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Leap Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats Leap Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panbela Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial. It has a research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the development of ivospemin. The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.