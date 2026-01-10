Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,416,822.15. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $177.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.