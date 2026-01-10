Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,416,822.15. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst views and price targets — Truist and other firms have renewed buy ratings and multi?hundred dollar targets, and one analyst says PLTR could gain another ~20% in 2026, supporting upside potential. 1 Analyst Is Betting That Palantir Stock Can Gain Another 20% in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Defense-sector tailwinds and government work chatter—reports that PLTR and other defense names are positioned to benefit from higher defense budgets and recent industry events have helped push interest in the stock. Palantir, Two Other Defense Names Head Toward Wins After Volatile Industry Week
- Positive Sentiment: Buy ratings tied to expanding AI backlog — some brokerages cite growing enterprise and government AI demand and reiterate buy ratings with high targets (e.g., BofA, others), reinforcing a bullish case ahead of 2025 results. Palantir (PLTR) Gets Buy Rating Amid Expanding AI Backlog
- Neutral Sentiment: Market speculation about PLTR’s role in a high?profile international event (Venezuela) is driving chatter and short?term volume, but details remain unconfirmed—this fuels momentum but increases event?driven volatility. Palantir Involved in the Capture of Nicolás Maduro? Markets Think Peter Thiel-Linked Company ‘Heavily Involved,’ Says This Industry Commentator
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons and AI sector context — research pieces comparing PLTR to incumbents like Oracle highlight PLTR’s AI infrastructure exposure but present tradeoffs (growth vs valuation), useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Palantir or Oracle? AI Analyst Picks the Best AI Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus and valuation notes — brokerages’ consensus sits around a “hold” for some firms and median price targets are near the $200 area; high multiples keep expectations elevated. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: High?profile selling — Cathie Wood/ARK sold roughly $10M+ of PLTR recently, a visible institutional exit that can weigh on sentiment and liquidity expectations. PLTR: Cathie Wood Dumps $10 Million in Palantir Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider and large investor sales — filings show director and other insider sales totaling millions, and coverage noting significant insider selling history, which raises governance/valuation red flags for some investors. Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Sells $616,590.00 in Stock Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $2,176,200.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Veteran analyst warning — at least one experienced analyst has flagged legal/ reputational risk after coverage of the Venezuela episode, which could increase regulatory and contract?risk premium. Veteran analyst sounds alarm on Palantir stock after Venezuela raid
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund/elite investor moves — reports that Israel Englander trimmed PLTR while rotating into other high?momentum names adds to narrative of profit?taking among seasoned allocators. Billionaire Israel Englander Sells Palantir Stock and Buys an AI Stock Up 27,300% Since Its IPO
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ PLTR opened at $177.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $207.52.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
