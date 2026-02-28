Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Short Interest Update

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,614,201 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the January 29th total of 3,988,600 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,638,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,638,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

YEXT opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Yext had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 5.89%.Yext’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yext by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in Yext by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,132,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,653 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Yext by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 165,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Yext by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Yext from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

